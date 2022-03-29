Russia flashing new flag with color white ? Thaws towards Ukraine? Seems so ;

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been opposed by many demonstrators both inside and outside the country. those who opposed the move have adopted the new flag. The new flag is almost identical to the original. There is only one difference: the red band at the bottom has been replaced by a white band.

Russians against Putin are waving a new flag without the red stripe to symbolize the removal of blood from the flag. This is a trend Putin won't want going viral in Russia. pic.twitter.com/c3jw6A3vYu — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 26, 2022

New flags seem to be appearing at protests. Demonstrators are using it to draw attention to the fact that they oppose the Ukrainian invasion. In figurative terms, the new design eliminates the red stripe, which indicates the omission of blood from the Russian flag.

Kai Katonina, a UX designer based in Berlin, is one of several people who proposed the new flag. According to Latvia-based Russian news site Meduza, Katonina, 31, explained the motivation behind the action, ‘We needed to mark ourselves as Russians opposed to the war, not just more people. Everyone seemed to agree on the need for a symbol’.

According to ‘The Guardian’, Alex Zaporozhtsev, an activist said, ‘We decided we can no longer use the Russian tricolour, because Putin has turned it into a fascist symbol. We took away the red stripe – it’s the colour of blood – and made it white’.