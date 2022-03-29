Russian soldiers disturb radioactive dust in Chernobyl’s ‘Red Forest’, workers say

Workers at the Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe site reported that the Russian forces drove their armoured vehicles through a very poisonous zone known as the ‘Red Forest’ without radiation protection, sending up clouds of radioactive dust.

According to the two reports, no anti-radiation equipment was used by soldiers in the convoy. The soldiers were ‘suicidal,’ according to the second Chernobyl employee, because the radioactive dust they ingested was likely to induce internal radiation in their bodies.

The official nuclear inspectorate of Ukraine claimed on February 25 that large military vehicles disturbing the earth had caused an increase in radiation levels at Chernobyl. However, the specifics of what transpired had not been revealed until recently.

The two Ukrainian workers who talked to Reuters were on duty when Russian tanks stormed Chernobyl on February 24, seizing control of the facility, where workers are still in charge of safely storing spent nuclear material and overseeing the concrete-encased ruins of the reactor that exploded in 1986.

Both guys claimed to have seen Russian tanks and other armoured vehicles driving through the Red Forest, the most radioactively contaminated area of the Chernobyl zone, around 100 kilometres north of Kyiv.

When one of the workers spoke with ordinary soldiers who worked alongside them in the facility, he said that they had not heard about the explosion.

After taking the plant, the Russian military claimed that radiation levels were normal and that their actions prevented possible ‘nuclear provocations’ by Ukrainian nationalists. Russian soldiers have repeatedly denied putting nuclear facilities in Ukraine in jeopardy.