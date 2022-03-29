Samsung launches smart monitor ‘M8’

Mumbai: South Korean consumer electronics giant, Samsung officially launched its new smart monitor Samsung M8 in the market. It is offered in four colours-Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green. Users can use this smart monitor to watch a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without having to connect to a PC or TV.

The new 32-inch monitor comes with 4K(3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution VA type LCD with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. It has inbuilt AirPlay 2, wireless Samsung DeX support as well as remote PC access. There are two 5W speakers onboard and Samsung is also bringing a detachable 1080p SlimFit camera with tilt functionality.

The smart monitor runs on Tizen operating system. Connectivity options include one micro HDMI port , two USB Type-C ports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v4.2 wireless connectivity. It is priced at $729 (roughly Rs. 55,400).