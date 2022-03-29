Video of Glenn Maxwell, Vini Raman from their Indian wedding ceremony goes viral

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell got married to his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman last week after dating her for several years. The pair chose to have two wedding ceremonies in order to honour both family customs as Vini is of Indian descent. Following their Australian-style wedding, the couple shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, ‘Wifey & Husband. The best is yet to come’.

The pair conducted a ceremony this week to complete their Indian-style wedding. Maxwell and Vini can be seen exchanging garlands and indulging in the traditional gesture ‘varmala’ in a video that has swiftly gone viral on social media.

Maxwell and Vini’s wedding card, which was printed in Tamil, went popular on the internet last month. According to numerous media sources, the couple had been dating since 2017 and became engaged in 2020, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted worldwide lockdowns.