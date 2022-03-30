40 Muslim girls skip exams at Udupi Government Colleges due to Karnataka’s hijab ban.

40 Muslim girl students from Karnataka’s Udupi district skipped the first pre-university exams on Tuesday, claiming that the recent High Court ruling banning the wearing of hijab in classrooms had hurt them. According to sources, the students decided not to take the exam without wearing the headscarf because they were offended by the March 15 order.

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court dismissed petitions seeking permission to wear hijab in the classroom, stating that the headscarf is not an essential religious practise in the Islamic religion and that the uniform dress rule should be respected in educational institutions where it is mandated.