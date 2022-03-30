Ankita Lokhande shares picture with husband Vicky Jain from their new home

Television actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband, businessman Vicky Jain have posted a photo of their new home in Mumbai. Ankita and Vicky Jain are seen standing on the balcony of their soon-to-be home in an Instagram post. The balcony has a glass railing and offers a fantastic view of the neighbouring structures. Ankita and Vicky chose a hardwood floor for their balcony.

In the shot, Ankita wore a dark yellow traditional dress and her hair was kept free. Vicky wore a white shirt, beige trousers, and white sneakers. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ankita wrote, ‘Soon’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers including celebrities dropped a huge amount of love for the couple. Ashita Dhawan wrote, ‘Yaayyyyyyy’. Monalisa commented, ‘Wowww … waiting for the grand party’. Kashmera Shah remarked, ‘Can’t wait to come for the house warming’. Mahhi Vij added, ‘Dono ka Sapna’.

In a recent interview, Vicky said, ‘We had bought a flat, and due to the pandemic, the necessary repairs, renovations, and other tasks could not be performed on time. We were unable to move into our new home since it got delayed and is currently pending’. Vicky joked that he was still living as Ghar jamai in Ankita’s residence.

Ankita and Vicky got married on December 14 in Mumbai. The pair is presently a part of the reality programme ‘Smart Jodi’ on Star Plus.