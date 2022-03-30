Auto, taxi, bus fares hike up in Kerala; Transport minister announces revised rates

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala transport minister Antony K Raju informed on Wednesday that the minimum charge for bus, autorickshaw and taxi will be increased in the state. Addressing the press, the minister announced that the minimum bus charge will be raised to Rs 10 from Rs 8. For each additional kilometre Re 1 will be charged.

The minimum charge for autorickshaws will be increased to Rs 30 from Rs 25. For each additional kilometre, Rs 15 will be charged. The minimum charge for quadricycle will be hiked to Rs 35 from Rs 30. Rs 15 will be charged for each additional kilometre.

The minimum charge for taxi cars below 1500 cc will be hiked to Rs 200. Earlier, Rs 175 was charged as the minimum charge for covering a distance of 5 kilometres. Additional kilometre charges were increased to Rs 18 from Rs 15. Taxi cars above 1500 CC will have a minimum charge of Rs 225. Additional kilometre charges will be increased to Rs 20 from Rs 17. Earlier, 90 paise was charged for each additional kilometre in buses.

There will be no changes in waiting charges and night travel charges, informed the minister. The revised rates will come into force when the government issues the order, informed the minister. He further asserted that a decision on increasing the students’ concession rate will be taken after discussing the matter in detail. The minister announced the revised rates soon after the LDF meeting granted permission for a fare hike. The minister also announced that a committee will be appointed to study revision in students’ concession rate.