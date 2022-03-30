Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh receives Golden Visa of UAE

Dubai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh received the Golden Visa of the UAE. The visa was granted by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral handed over the visa to Singh at Yas Marina Circuit HQ in the presence of Abdulaziz Al Dosari, Chief Support Services, and Badreyya Al Mazrooei, Head of Government & Travel Services from TwoFour54.

Earlier Yas Island in Abu Dhabi has appointed Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador. Yas Island is the most popular leisure and entertainment destination in the UAE.

Malayalam super stars Mohanlal and Mammootty were the first actors to receive the Golden Visa. Later it was given to several other celebrities including Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Nyla Usha,Asha Sharath, Asif Ali, Mithun Ramesh, Lal Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Santhosh Shivan, Siddique, playback singer KS Chithra and Meera Jasmine.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.