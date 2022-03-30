Commodity Market: Gold price edges higher marginally

Mumbai: Gold price appreciated marginally in the commodity market as the US dollar weakened in the global markets and the fall in US bonds. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up by 0.45% or Rs 229 at Rs 51,518 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading higher by 0.21 or Rs 138 at Rs 67,085 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold slipped down for the third day in a row. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 38,120, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4765, down by Rs 10.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up by 0.3% to $ 1,923.95 per ounce. US gold futures rose by 0.5% at $ 1,927.70. Among other precious metals, silver was up by 0.1% at $ 24.78 per ounce, platinum rose by 0.9%to $ 991.49 and palladium surged by 1.5% to $ 2,182.15.