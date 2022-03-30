India launch date of Oppo F21 Pro Series announced

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo announced the India launch date of its Oppo F21 Pro series. Oppo has included F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G in the series. The smartphones will be launched on April 12 at 5pm.

Oppo F21 Pro will be available in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colour variants and the Oppo F21 Pro 5G will be available in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colours.

Also Read: Renault launches Kiger facelift in India: Know the features and price

As per reports, Oppo F21 Pro 4G may feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Connectivity options may include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The full specifications and Indian prices of the two phones will be announced on launching.