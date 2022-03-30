Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer ‘RRR’ collects 500 crore worldwide in opening weekend

RRR, a historical drama directed by SS Rajamouli, has made the box office ring. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, RRR has grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide in its first weekend. The figures are particularly noteworthy because the picture was released on a non-holiday weekend.

#RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS… ? 500 cr [and counting]… WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz… EXTRAORDINARY Monday on the cards… #SSRajamouli brings back glory of INDIAN CINEMA. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era. pic.twitter.com/ztuu4r9eam — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, had a worldwide opening day gross of over Rs 257 crore, breaking the record of Rajamouli’s previous blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. As per Adarsh, the Hindi version of the film has become the first in the coronavirus pandemic era to make over Rs 30 crore in a single day. Since its release on March 25, RRR (Hindi) has earned a total of Rs 74.50 crore. The film grossed Rs 19 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 24 crore and Rs 31.50 crore on March 26 and 27.

#RRR #Hindi is SENSATIONAL, biz jumps on Day 3… FIRST *HINDI* FILM TO CROSS ? 30 CR IN A SINGLE DAY [pandemic era]… Mass centres EXCEPTIONAL… SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a STRONG Day 4 [Mon]… Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ? 74.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zuYKz90RF6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was a strong competitor in the Hindi edition of RRR. The Anupam Kher-starrer continues to do well at the box office, grossing over Rs 228 crore so far. On Sunday, The Kashmir Files grossed Rs 8.75 crore, putting it on course to surpass the Rs 250-crore milestone.

RRR also featured Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in crucial parts. The film is centred on the conflict between revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju against the British empire. SS Rajamouli directed the picture for the first time since the super-hit Baahubali trilogy.