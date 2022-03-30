Kerala: Govt employees who skipped office for Bharat Bandh to lose two days salary

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government employees in Kerala, who took part in the 48 hour-nationwide strike and skipped office will lose salary for two days. Earlier, the Kerala high court had barred government employees on Monday, from taking part in the trade union-led 48-hour national strike.

As per rules, it is mandatory that salary will be withheld for the days when dies-non is announced. To avoid this, the state government often declares the date of dies-non as a holiday, in a move to avoid the employees from losing their salary. However, a High Court order from 2021 stated that such a move from the state government is illegal. Later, an appeal was submitted by the state government to the Supreme Court. However, the verdict was not stayed.

A division bench led by Chief Justice S Mani Kumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly, which was hearing a petition filed by activist Chandrachoodan Nair, had stated earlier that the employees’ participation in the strike is illegal.