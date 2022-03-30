Old video of Chris mocking Jada Pinkett Smith at Oscars 2016 resurfaces

Comedian Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith, which led to Smith’s dramatic confrontation, has become the highlight of the 94th Academy Awards, which took place on Sunday. But this isn’t the first time the comedian has made an Oscar joke about Jada.

The comedian mocked the actor’s decision to skip the ceremony in 2016, as part of his hosting duties at the Oscars. After the recent ‘Oscars Slap’ incident, a video of his opening speech ridiculing Jada and Will has reappeared on the internet.

Prior to the 88th Academy Awards presentation on February 28, 2016, Jada created a video in which she stated that she would boycott the 2016 Oscars since ‘no individuals of colour had been nominated’ in any of the major acting categories.

Podcaster Jason Calacanis shared the clip of Chris, addressing Jada’s video, on Twitter and wrote, ‘Ok, there’s some history here with Chris Rock and Will Smith and Jada. In the video, Chris is saying, ‘Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!’

Ok, there’s some history here with chris rock and will smith and jada pic.twitter.com/RIl54DmH9h — @jason calacanis (@Jason) March 28, 2022

Also Read: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock after slapping him at Oscars; shares statement

The comedian goes on to mock Will, referring to his box office disaster ‘Wild Wild West’ from 1999, adding, ‘It’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. You’re right. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West!’

Jada had been dismissive of Chris’ jokes at that time. As per reports, she had said, ‘Hey look, it comes with the territory, we gotta keep it moving. We got a lot of stuff we gotta handle, a lot of stuff going on in our world right now. We gotta keep it moving’.