Oppo launches Reno 7 4G: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo launched its new smartphone Reno 7 4G in Indonesia. This is the first 4G phone in the Reno series. Oppo Reno 7 4G is priced at IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 27,420)

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and runs on ColorOS 12.1 . It features AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It packs a triple rear camera setup and a 32MP camera in the front for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an accelerometer, optical sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, in-display fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.