Ramadan 2022: Gulf country announces official working hours

Doha: The working hours for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan were announced in Qatar. His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, issued the circular for this. The circular will be applicable for all employees working in ministries, government agencies and public bodies and institutions.

The official working hours will be 5 hours. Government offices will work from 9 am to 2 pm. The circular stated that employees will be allowed to be late for a maximum of ten o’clock in the morning, provided that the employee completes the official working hours of five hours.

April 2 is expected to be the first day of Ramadan in this year. The actual date will be announced after the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan is expected to last 30 days this year. So, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 2.