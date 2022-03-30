Ramadan 2022: Saudi Arabia urges Muslims to sight crescent on April 1 evening

Riyadh: Moon sighting committee of the Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia urged all Muslims in the world to sight the crescent on the evening of April 1. The sighting of the moon signifies the start and the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims who sights the crescent – either by the naked eye or through binoculars – must report to the nearest court and register their testimony. They can also can report to the authority of the region’s centre in their area where they sighted the crescent, said the Supreme Court in a statement.

Ramadan is the holy month according to Islamic calendar. The Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed during this month. Fasting in Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and mandatory for Muslims except those who are sick, old, children or undergoing other situations such as medical treatment, travelling and menstruating.