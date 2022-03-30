Redmi launches 3 new smartphones: Here are the details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone company, Redmi launched three new smartphones- Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G- in the global market. Redmi 10 5G is priced at at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and $229 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone is available in Aurora Green, Chrome Silver and Graphite Gray colours.

The Redmi Note 11S 5G is priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,800) 4GB + 64GB model, $279 (roughly Rs. 21,100) for 4GB + 128GB model and $299 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for 6GB + 128GB variant.It comes in Midnight Black, Star Blue and Twilight Blue shades. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is priced at at $369 (roughly Rs. 27,900) for 6GB + 128GB model, $399 (roughly Rs. 30,200) for 8GB + 128GB and $449 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for e 8GB + 256GB variant. It is available in Forest Green, Graphite Gray,and Star Blue colours .

Redmi 10 5G specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano) phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and runs on Android-based MIUI 13. Itfeatures a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) Dot Drop display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a dual rear camera setup and 5 MP camera in the front for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11S 5G specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Dot Display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 13MP camera in the front for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications:

The smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Dot Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a triple rear camera setup. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16MP selfie camera at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge fast charging.