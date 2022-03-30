Sonu Nigam receives Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind bestowed the Padma Shri honour on singer Sonu Nigam at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The President of India’s official Twitter account posted a photo from the occasion and added, ‘President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Sonu Nigam for Art. A well-known singer and music director, he has sung over 6,000 songs in more than 28 languages’.

The singer had previously expressed his thanks to the Indian government for bestowing the honour on him. However, in an interview, the musician stated that he believes it is too late for him to accept the honour. When the government representative contacted him to inform about the honour, he told the person, ‘I don’t think I will accept it’. The official persisted, and Sonu said he will speak to his father and call back in five minutes. Sonu explained that he later realised he had not pushed for the award and it had ‘come from the universe’, which prompted him to accept it.

Sonu Nigam is an Indian singer who has sung successful songs in Hindi, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, and other Indian languages. He previously received a National Film Award for his work on the title tune of Karan Johar’s film ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ in 2003.