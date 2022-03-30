Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces killed two terrorist including a former journalist in an encounter in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The dead were identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat and Hilal Ah Rah. They were affiliated with the Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF).

Rayees Ahmad Bhat was running an online news portal ‘ValleyNews Service’ in the Anantnag district. He joined the Let in August last year and was categorized as ‘C’ on the J&K police’s list. Hilal Ah Rah is also a ‘C’ categorised terrorist. Security forces also recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, 40 terrorists were killed 30 encounter this year. 26 active terrorists and 150 terrorist associates have also been arrested this year.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Killed terrorist (Rayees Ah Bhat) was earlier a journalist &was running online news portal 'ValleyNews Service' in Anantnag. Joined terrorist ranks in 8/2021 &was categorised 'C' in our list. 02 FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes. https://t.co/60J86npozf — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 30, 2022