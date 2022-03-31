Acer launches new gaming laptop Acer Nitro 5 in India

Mumbai: Taiwan based electronics brand, Acer launched its new gaming laptop, Acer Nitro 5(2022) in India. The new laptops is priced between Rs 84,999 to Rs 1,09,999 in the country. The new laptop is available through Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer India website, Amazon, Croma and Vijay Sales.

The new laptop comes with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H or Intel Core i7-12700H processor, along with up to 12GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage as standard as well as up to 1TB 2.5-inch HDD. It runs on Windows 11 Home.

It features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) ComfyView LED-backlit TFT IPS display. There is also Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of DDR6 VRAM. It also packs a four-zone RGB keyboard that includes a dedicated NitroSense Key. The laptop comes with Killer Ethernet E2600 for wired connectivity and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i for wireless Internet access.