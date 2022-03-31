Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower marginally

Mumbai: Gold prices edged lower marginally on Thursday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down by 0.34% or Rs 178 at Rs 51,598 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading lower by 0.82% or Rs 556 at Rs 66,850 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 38,120 per 8 grams and Rs 4765 per 1 gram. For the last three days the price of gold had slipped down.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.3%at $ 1,926.46 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.4% at $ 1,931.Yellow metal has gained about 5.6% so far in the quarter and 1% in the month. Among other precious metals, silver fell by 0.7% to $ 24.67 per ounce, platinum shed 0.6% to $ 984.26 and palladium was down by 0.5% to $ 2,255.28 per ounce.