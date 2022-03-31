‘Gudi Padwa’: Maharashtra bids bye to all Covid restrictions, including masks

Mumbai : The Maharashtra Cabinet announced on Thursday that all COVID-19 related regulations will be lifted from the state from Saturday. The Gudi Padwa festival is marked as a new year, adherence, for a new start, COVID-19 related regulations will be lifted on the same day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra will be lifted, as we bring in the new year this Gudi Padwa! — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 31, 2022

The decision to drop all restrictions after nearly two years was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the state Health Minister, Rajesh Tope, told the media. ‘For the past two years, we’ve successfully battled the deadly Coronavirus and today the scourge seems to be fading’, an official statement by the state ministry read. ‘To make a fresh start, the restrictions imposed during the Corona period under the Disaster Management Act as well as the Infectious Diseases Prevention Act are being completely lifted from Gudi Padwa (April 2)’, the CM said.

However, citizens are advised to wear masks, keep a safe distance and get vaccinated against corona in order to avoid the future dangers of COVID-19. The Maharashtra government and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a row over taking out a procession on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Denying permission for it, authorities had cited COVID-19 regulations.