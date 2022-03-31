‘NH line will cut Bengaluru-Mysuru travel time to 75 minutes’; Read on…

According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the 117-kilometer-long Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru portion of NH-275 in Karnataka would decrease travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru to just 75 minutes. ‘The National Highway will be finished in October 2022,’ he added. Currently, the journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru takes around 3 hours. It will improve connectivity between the two significant cities while also boosting tourism and the region’s economy.

The Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru stretch of NH-275 is being built at a cost of Rs 8,350 crore. ‘The Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru portion of NH-275 is a 10-lane, 117-kilometer road in the state of Karnataka. It will cost Rs 8,350 crore to build. The construction work is approaching progress and will be completed by October 2022’, Gadkari said.

Gadkari further stated that several major infrastructure projects have been declared with great responsibility under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dynamic leadership, and it is ‘our unflinching resolve to accomplish them in a corruption-free, transparent, and time-bound way’. This cutting-edge project includes an 8-kilometer-long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four ROBs (Road Over Bridges), and five bypasses that will greatly decrease traffic congestion and pollution.