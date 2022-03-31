Passengers, Pay attention! Indian Railways gives explanation on blanket and linen supply

Recently, some media have reported that despite the immediate lifting of laundry restrictions, Indian Railways is not providing laundry services to passengers. The Ministry of Railways has written to clarify this.

The Department indicated to instruct all concerned that the supply of linen (Blanks, Bed Sheets, etc.) has been received by the national carrier from the date of notification of the resumption of the Blanket, Bedsheets. However, according to the Ministry of Railways, this is done in stages to ensure the good quality of the linen.

The ministry said this is due to a significant amount of new linen being purchased for rail passengers as many of the old warehouses have become unusable in the past two years during the Covid19 pandemic. The Indian Railways is working overtime to bring the service back to 100% of its pre-Covid era, the Ministry of Railways added.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Railways announced that the Indian Railways had decided to immediately lift restrictions on the supply of train bedding, sheets, blankets and curtains, making them available to passengers.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, former Rail Minister Piyush Goyal has decided to withdraw the provision of blankets, sheets, linen and curtains on AC compartments for all Indian Railways trains. However, the national transport company has made arrangements to provide blankets to train passengers on demand. Railroad officials advised railroad passengers to bring their blankets for long train journeys for their own benefit. However, some extra-washed bed sheets were stored in case of an emergency, the national freight carrier explained earlier.