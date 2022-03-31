Police busts terror attack bid, arrests 3 with 10 Kg RDX

Jaipur: Rajasthan police busted a major terror attack bid and arrested three people with 10 kilograms of RDX. The arrested were planning to carry out a serial blasts in Jaipur on Hindu new year and Navratri.

Police claimed that the arrested had reached Chittor from Ratlam to make way to Jaipur. Several other pieces of equipment for making timer bombs were also recovered from their possession.

Police has registered a case against the arrested and further investigation on the matter is underway.