Relieve your thirst and rejuvenate this summer with these healthy drinks

Summer has come and staying hydrated is a must. Due to rising temperatures and scorching heat, our bodies are losing water, along with important salts and nutrients. Therefore, it is extremely important to replace nutrients as soon as possible. And, what’s better than choosing a healthy drink.

While the normal drinks in your fridge can satisfy your thirst and craving for something sweet, they won’t give you the minerals and vitamins you need. Keeping this in mind, we bring you a list of summer drinks that are sure to replenish and restore the body. Plus, their great taste will make them your favorite drink this summer.

Apple-beetroot juice

We grew up hearing that an apple a day kept the doctor away. So, keeping in mind the health benefits of fruit, we bring you a magical blend of apples and beets that will help prevent cardiovascular disease. This drink not only helps you stay hydrated, but is also good for your eyes, boosts your immune system, protects your skin, purifies your blood, and fights free radicals in your body.

Method:

Add 1 apple, 1 small beetroot, 1 carrot, and 1 tsp ginger to a blender and blend it well

Strain the blended mixture into a glass

Add a pinch of turmeric and add ½ tsp of lemon juice to the mixture and stir well.

Protein-rich smoothie

If you are a fitness buff, then this smoothie recipe is a perfect solution to your weight loss journey. It contains many healthy nutrients, especially protein.





Method:

Take the blender and add ½ cup of almond milk, 1 teaspoon of melon seeds, 2 tablespoons of flaxseed, 1 tablespoon of chia seeds, 1 chopped seedless date, 1/2 cup of chopped banana, and 1/2 cup of puffed rajgira.

Blend all the ingredients.

Then pour the mixture into a glass and enjoy the protein smoothie.

Orange and kiwi smoothie

This drink manages blood pressure and reduces blood clotting. Along with keeping you hydrated, this drink also improves digestion, lowers cholesterol levels in your body, and boosts your immune system.

Method: