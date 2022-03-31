Russian Foreign Minister reaches Delhi; To meet PM Modi tomorrow

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing was in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov landed in Delhi this evening. Mr Lavrov, who is on a two-day India visit, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tomorrow.

The visit is reported to be Moscow’s highest-level visit since Vladimir Putin’s onslaught on Ukraine This is the Russian Foreign Minister’s third visit overseas since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Prior to this, he travelled to Turkey for discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart earlier this month, and for meetings in China.

Mr Lavrov’s visit coincides with British foreign minister Liz Truss’s visit, and follows Chinese minister Wang Yi’s trip to New Delhi last week, the first in over two years. India has continued to buy commodities from Russia hard hit by sweeping Western sanctions. Russia has long been India’s biggest supplier of defence equipment, despite growing purchases from the United States in the past decade.