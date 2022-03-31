Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks ended lower in the share market. The losses in the US Wall Street weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex slipped 115 points or 0.20% to close at 58,569. NSE Nifty moved 34 points or 0.19% lower to settle at 17,465. Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped down by 0.34% and small-cap climbed 0.69%. 7out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,500 shares advanced and 1,881 declined.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were M&M, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Titan. The top losers in the market were Hindalco, Divi’s Lab, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy’s, Wipro, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries.