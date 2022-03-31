Stop scanning those pesky QR codes! You can now ‘TAP to Pay’ with Google Pay .

Nowadays, Google Pay is one of the simplest ways to do UPI transactions. To make a quick payment, you may either scan a QR code or enter your phone number. However, if you found the QR code scanning procedure to be unsettling, Google Pay now offers an alternative method of payment. It’s called Tap to Pay, and it’s only available for UPI transactions. The capability is accessible on any Android handset that supports NFC.

Google India claims it worked with Pine Labs to bring this functionality to the market. Tap to Pay will be accessible on all Pine Labs Android POS machines, which are often found in retail establishments and gas stations and have large screens with a smartphone-like interface. This functionality was first tested with Reliance Retail and is now accessible to other businesses, including Future Retail and Starbucks.

You may now ‘tap’ to pay using UPI on Google Pay.

Tap to Pay isn’t a new feature in Google Pay; it was previously only accessible for cards. Consumers have just two options for UPI: QR code scans or phone numbers. All a user has to do to complete a payment is tap their phone on the POS terminal and authenticate the payment with their UPI PIN. When compared to scanning a QR code or inputting the UPI-linked mobile number, Google claims that it makes the transaction nearly quick.

While this seems intriguing, there are a few cautions to consider for the time being. To begin, you’ll need a smartphone that supports NFC. Most low-cost smartphones lack this capability, and you’ll only find it on high-end Android phones and iPhones. Second, Tap to Pay for UPI is currently only accessible on Android phones. As a result, iPhone users will not be able to utilise this function at this time.

India’s fintech boom is authoring the playbook for the rest of the world, first by allowing real-time payments with UPI, and then by inventing with flows that reduce transaction time to almost nil. Tap to Pay for UPI has significant ramifications for high-volume retail establishments, with queue management issues likely to be considerably reduced and the ability to accept digital payments at POS in addition to cards. Sajith Sivanandan, Business Head – Google Pay and Next Billion User projects, Google APAC, says, ‘We are really delighted to offer this first-ever innovation to India, in conjunction with Pine Labs’.