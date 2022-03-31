Union government provided 184.92 crore Covid vaccines to states and UTs

New Delhi: The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare announced that, more than 184.92 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far. The vaccines were provided through the Centre’s free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category. More than 15.67 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

More than 184.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 22.27 lakh doses were administered yesterday.

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.