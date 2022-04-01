Actors Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey visit Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temple in Gujrat; Share pics

Gandhinagar: Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, who have been shooting for the movie ‘Gaslight’ in Gujrat for a while now, paid a visit to the famous Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temple on Thursday.

Sara shared a few pictures with Vikrant on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen sporting an ethnic white suit and Vikrant in a basic blue shirt. Both the actors have a yellow cloth tied around them. ‘Nice to have you mere saath..Filming, inspiring, holding my haath.. Being there and helping me for har ek baat ..Thank you..Jai Bholenath’, Sara captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Several other pictures and videos from their visit have been doing the rounds on social media. Besides ‘Gaslight’, Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Vikrant will soon be seen in ‘Forensic’ with Radhika Apte.