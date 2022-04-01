Chinese man lived in airport for 14 years: Know the bizarre reason here….

A Chinese guy has been living at an airport for over 14 years, having chosen to leave home since he could neither smoke or drink there. According to the Daily Mail, Wei Jianguo, 60, has set up a makeshift bed and food supplies in the waiting area at Beijing’s International Capital Airport.

The man described the airport as ‘warm and pleasant’. ‘I can go home whenever I want, but I won’t be able to drink,’ he explained. According to China Daily, Wei’s house is 20 kilometers from the airport.

‘I can’t go back home because I don’t have any freedom,’ he told the publication. ‘My family advised me that if I wanted to stay, I needed to stop smoking and drinking. If I couldn’t do that, I was forced to give them my whole monthly government grant of 1,000 yuan ($150). But how would I get my smokes and drink then?’

While living in the Beijing airport, Wei has established a routine. Every morning, he goes out to get breakfast, lunch, and a bottle of liquor. ‘There’s nowhere warmer than here (the airport),’ he said, according to China Daily. The narrative of the 60-year-old guy is reminiscent of the 2004 film The Terminal, in which a man from a fictional Eastern European nation is forced to reside in New York’s JFK airport, although for terrible reasons. Because of a coup in his nation, his passport has been ruled invalid. He is unable to enter the United States or return home.

The tale of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian man who spent over 18 years living at a Paris airport, inspired the film. During his voyage to England via Belgium and France, he had misplaced papers verifying his refugee status.