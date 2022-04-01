Kangana launches an indirect attack on Karan Johar as ‘Lock Upp’ hits 200M views

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is enjoying the popularity of her MX Player reality programme ‘Lock Upp’. The Ekta Kapoor show has quickly become one of the most popular reality shows on OTT, with more than 100 million views in only 19 days. The debut episode of the show was aired on February 27 and has received favourable reviews so far.

Kangana Ranaut, who is notorious for never missing an opportunity to criticise filmmaker Karan Johar, took another shot after celebrating the 200 million milestone on Friday. She took to her Instagram Stories and implicitly attacked filmmaker Karan Johar. For those who are unaware, Kangana and Karan have been embroiled in a bitter spat since the national award winner made the nepotism statement on his talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Kangana wrote in Hindi, ‘As Lock Upp reached 200 million views, the army of chipmunks/media of Cruella/ papa jo alongside him, are going to cry in hiding. Despite their vain attempts, we have now hit 200M views. Now, wait and watch what is going to happen next. Your days to cry are here, papa jo’.

Kangana Ranaut had previously made a subtle attack on Hrithik Roshan. She said, ‘People are putting their five fingers together for my forgiveness. Even ones with six fingers have dry throats right now’.