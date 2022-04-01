Russian foreign minister holds bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi

New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met and held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday. Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to India arrived at Delhi on Thursday.

The high-level talks took place in the backdrop of indications that India could buy greater volumes of discounted Russian oil and both sides were keen on having a rouble-rupee arrangement for bilateral trade. The Russian foreign minister is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his talks with Jaishankar.

The Russian Foreign Minister reached New Delhi after his two-day visit to China. Lavrov’s visit comes soon after China’s foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogue set to be held between India and the US on 11 April, 2022. This is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine on 24 February, 2022.

Russian Foreign Minister had also participated in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Lavrov also held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan and attended a separate meeting of the “Extended Troika” with special Afghan envoys from China and the US. Russian leaders and elites are facing Western sanctions, including an asset freeze and travel ban, over the country’s invasion of Ukraine last month.