Video claims ‘giant snake skeleton’ found on Google Maps, turns out to be a sculpture

Exploring the globe using Google Maps not only allows one to locate the fastest route or the closest hospitals, pubs and salons but it also helps to discover some strange and amazing things. In Google Maps, the discovery of a massive ‘snake skeleton’ in France has sparked a frenzy like no other.

The video of the snake skeleton, which was discovered on Google Maps, was uploaded by the TikTok account ‘Google Maps Fun’ on March 24. The user frequently posts videos of stuff they have found while using Google Maps.

According to the video, the skeleton might be that of an extinct Titanoboa, a genus of the world’s longest snake, measuring 42 feet (13 metres) in length. The gigantic monster was detected somewhere in France and it can only be seen through satellites. The skeleton, according to the TikTok video, is around 30 metres long and larger than any snake ever caught before.

Unfortunately, a fact-checking website revealed that the skeleton isn’t exactly what it appears to be. According to Snopes, there is a snake skeleton at Saint-Brevin-Les-Pins, a French city near Nantes on the west coast. The skeleton, on the other hand, is a metal art installation.

The artwork is 130 metres long and was created by Chinese artist Huang Yong Ping. Le Serpent d’Océan is its name. It is visible from the satellites only when the tide is out.