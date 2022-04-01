Yemen’s warring parties agree for two-month cease-fire.

For the first time in years, the warring parties in Yemen’s seven-year conflict have agreed to a statewide cease-fire, which will allow fuel imports into Houthi-held areas and certain flights to and from Sanaa airport, according to the UN envoy.

The accord between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group linked with Iran, negotiated by the United Nations, is the most significant step yet toward ending a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and forced millions to starve. The last time there was a statewide coordinated pause of hostilities was in 2016 amid peace talks.

The two-month cease-fire will begin on Saturday, according to UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg, and can be extended with the parties’ approval.

‘The parties agreed to suspend all offensive military air, ground, and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders,’ he said in a statement. ‘They also agreed for fuel ships to enter Hodeidah ports and commercial flights to operate in and out of Sanaa airport to predetermined destinations in the region.’

Since last year, UN and US envoys have been attempting to establish a durable truce in order to restart political negotiations to resolve the conflict, which have been stuck since late 2018.