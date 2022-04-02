CM Stalin to set up Delhi Model schools in Tamil Nadu, invites Arvind Kejriwal for inauguration

On the second day of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s official visit to the national capital, he requested the Centre to examine a number of requests, including the release of over Rs 20,000 crore, approval of the anti-NEET Bill and a PLI programme for the footwear industry.

Friday (April 1) was a busy day for the Chief Minister of the southern state, with back-to-back meetings beginning with a visit to a government school with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read: MS Dhoni’s bat from World Cup 2011 is the ‘most expensive ever’; Read on

Stalin praised the infrastructure of the schools in the national capital, saying his administration would build comparable educational facilities in Tamil Nadu. The CM also invited Kejriwal for the inauguration once the project was completed. In Delhi, the CM also paid a visit to mohalla clinics.

Stalin met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after his school visit and emphasised the remaining debts owed to Tamil Nadu, particularly the GST compensation component.