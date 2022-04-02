Coal production in the country touches 777 million tonne

New Delhi: The Union Coal Ministry informed that in the coal production in the country has crossed 777 million tonne in 2021-2022. This was at 716 million tonne during 2020-20 21. As per the data released by the ministry, the production by the Coal India Limited surged by 4.43% to 622 million tonne during 2021-22. It was at 596 million tonne in 2020-21

The total coal dispatch during 2021-22 touched the figure of over 818 million tonne against the 690 million tonnes in the previous year. Coal supplies to power generation companies during fiscal year22 also touched a record of 540.4 MT, up 21.4%t as compared to 445 MT in fiscal year 2021.

India is the second largest coal producers in the world.