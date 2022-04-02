Emirates Airline launches new check-in system

Dubai: Emirates Airline launched 25 mobile Check-in Ports at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3. The new system was launched to reduce waiting times during peak hours.

The Dubai based air carrier said that agents at the Check-in Ports will help check-in customers, weigh the bags, tag them and will also provide boarding passes. Once tagged, porters will place luggage on a dedicated belt destined for each passengers’ aircraft. Passengers with two or less bags checking in at Economy, Business and First Class can avail the service.

Also Read: Ramadan 2022: Updated timings for paid parking, buses, toll gates announced in Abu Dhabi

The airline had earlier launched self-check-in and bag drop kiosks at DXB.