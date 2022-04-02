French power grid operator advises consumers to reduce consumption

On Saturday, the French power grid operator, RTE, warned the consumers of a potential ‘tense’ situation between the supply and demand for electricity in the country, which occured due to the cold snap of Europe. RTE issued a statement requesting that businesses and local governments in France reduce their energy consumption, particularly between the hours of 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and 10 a.m. on Monday.

It also encouraged people to use their appliances more on Saturday and Sunday. According to RTE, power demand could reach 73,000 megawatts (MW) on Monday morning, while electricity output could reach 65,000 MW. According to RTE, France could import up to 11,000 MW as a result.

The grid operator does not anticipate a power outage and will update its forecast on Sunday, according to the company.

In February, the business stated that it would be required to maintain heightened attention in the event of a prolonged cold spell, low wind generation, or a sharp drop in nuclear supply.