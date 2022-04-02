Indian Post launches Maharashtra’s first e-vehicles batch for home delivery

The India Post office in Pune unveiled electric vehicles on Friday to speed up parcel deliveries in the city. The postal department has launched e-vehicles for doorstep delivery in Maharashtra for the first time, notably for heavy consignments.

The initial batch of automobiles will be used to make deliveries from the nodal delivery centre in Pune’s Chinchwad East Post Office.

G Madhumita Das, Postmaster General, Pune Region said, ‘We launched this initiative as our commitment for leveraging the consequential environmental benefits and also in consonance with the Electric Vehicle Policy envisaged by the Government of India. If the pilot proves to be successful, we will look at extending it to many other post offices in the city’.