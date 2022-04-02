Iran applauds ceasefire in Yemen, calls for political solution

Iran welcomed a UN-brokered cease-fire in Yemen between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group associated with Tehran on Saturday, and called for a diplomatic end to the seven-year conflict.

According to Iranian state media, ‘Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed hope that the step might be a prelude to a total easing of the blockade and the permanent installation of a ceasefire in order to find a political solution to the Yemen problem.’

Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region’s Sunni Muslim and Shi’ite powerhouses, are longtime adversaries, but they began direct discussions last year as world powers tried to salvage a nuclear deal with Iran and as the UN-led efforts to stop the Yemen conflict have mostly failed before the truce which is set to begin on Saturday.