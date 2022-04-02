Kajol shares hilarious post on Ajay Devgn’s Bday; Shares throwback pic

Bollywood actor Kajol has came up with a hilarious post on her husband and actor Ajay Devgn’s 53rd birthday. Instead of wishing him on his birthday, Kajol wished him Gudi Padwa. And the actor had to remind him to wish him.

‘Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de. @ajaydevgn #happynavratri #gudipadwa #happybirthday’, Kajol penned the caption as she shared a throwback photo with Ajay from an award night.

On February 24, Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrated 23 years of married life. On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in RRR. Next, he will be seen in Runway 34, which will release on April 29.