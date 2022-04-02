NCB’s witness in Aryan Khan drug case Prabhakar Sail dies

Prabhakar Sail, a key witness for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Aryan Khan narcotics case, died on Friday. According to Sail’s lawyer, Tushar Khandare, his death was caused due to a heart attack. ‘Sail died of a heart attack in his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday’, Khandare said.

Sail was an independent witness who accused NCB officers of extortion in connection with the drugs seizure case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. He recorded his testimony in October 2021.

According to the police, Sail, one of the main witnesses in the case, overheard K P Gosavi, another witness in the raid case, discussing on the phone with one Sam D’Souza about a demand of Rs 25 crore, including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede. Sail was given protection by the municipal police at that time as a result of the revelations he made in his application.