‘RRR’ becomes 2nd-highest grossing movie in India, earns over 500 crore in a week

RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, is on track to become India’s second-highest earning film, with lifetime domestic receipts anticipated to reach Rs 700 crore, second only to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which grossed over Rs 1,000 crore.

RRR is projected to outperform Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which grossed roughly Rs 519 crore in India and Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which grossed Rs 495 crore.

The film, which was released on 7,000 screens, grossed roughly Rs 450-350 crore in its first weekend in all languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam). In less than a week, the theatre chain had sold 17 lakh RRR tickets.

‘The Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion did Rs 500 crore and RRR will do Rs 200-300 crore. But the Telugu and Tamil version will be much closer and may even cross Baahubali 2’s number. So, it will be the second-best film in India’, said Rajender Singh Jyala, multiplex operator INOX Leisure’s Chief Programming Officer.

Jyala further stated that the month March has been the biggest ever month for INOX and the entire industry. ‘While we were expecting RRR to bring the numbers back to pre-Covid levels, the recovery started with The Kashmir Files, which was never touted as a Rs 250-300 crore film’, he said.