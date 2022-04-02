SRK’s son AbRam prays for KKR with fingers crossed during IPL match, pics go viral

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s team Kolkata Knight Riders played the IPL match against Punjab Kings in Mumbai. KKR won the match despite a shaky start. While KKR was playing, a particular person among the fans was seen praying for the team. Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son Abram Khan was spotted in the stands with his fingers crossed.

Suhana Khan, AbRam’s sister and SRK’s daughter shared a picture of him cautiously staring at the field with his fingers crossed. She wrote alongside, ‘Think it worked’. Suhana also shared another picture of AbRam ecstatically bouncing after watching the KKR had won the match.

The picture of Abram has gone viral with many adoring the cuteness of the 8-year-old. Here’s how netizens react:

Papa ki team hai, full prayer karna padega? #AbramKhan pic.twitter.com/LXEA5Vw17D — VK || SRKTIAN (@SRK_SRT) April 1, 2022