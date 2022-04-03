Baazigar-style plan to win even if Imran Khan loses the Pakistani trust vote

On the eve of a no-confidence vote, Pakistan’s beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Committee on Saturday. Khan reviewed both victory and loss scenarios with party legislators during the meeting. The key meeting comes as Imran Khan faces a no-confidence vote from the opposition parties. The resolution was introduced in the National Assembly (NA) last month, and it is set to be voted on Sunday.

No-Confidence Motion Thwart:

If Imran Khan loses the no-confidence vote, he has proposed a mass resignation of PTI members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Provincial Assembly (MPAs) across Pakistan. As a result, half of the elected seats will be vacant, and elections will be required. As a possible consequence, the unified opposition will remain out of power for a long time.

Win or Opposition takes back No Confidence Motion:

If Imran Khan survives the no-confidence vote, he would very soon declare elections in Pakistan and will pursue the ‘Pakistan vs US-foreign forces’ theme in polls. During the no-trust vote, Pakistan’s Prime Minister confronts the danger of being driven out in a numerical game. Imran Khan, who previously claimed to bowl an inswing yorker against the opposition, is not facing the danger of getting run out in the number game after two key allies and numerous dissident MPs promised to vote against him.

Khan needs 172 votes in the National Assembly’s 342-member chamber to survive the no-confidence motion. The Opposition, on the other hand, claims to have the backing of 175 legislators. On Saturday, Khan urged Pakistan’s young to hold ‘peaceful protests’ against a ‘foreign scheme’ allegedly intended to destabilize his administration but warned them not to criticise the Pakistan Army.

‘You don’t have to sit silently [because] if you stay quiet, you will be on the side of the bad. I want you to protest and speak up against this conspiracy not for me but for your future. I want you to come out and protest today and tomorrow. Come out for peaceful protests,’ he said.