Freight loading of Indian Railways touches all-time high

New Delhi: The freight loading by the Indian Railways in the financial year 2021-22 has touched an all-time high. As per the data released by the national transporter, it carried a load of 1,418.1 MT in 2021-2022. This is 15% higher compared to 1,233.24 MT in 2020-2021. Railways announced that this is highest ever loading for the railways in a financial year and it has achieved its highest ever monthly loadings for 19 consecutive months from September 2020 to March 2022.

Indian Railways also achieved a record electrification of 6,366 RKMs (route kilometres) in the last financial year. The previous highest electrification was 6,015 RKMs in 2020-2021. As on March 31 this year, of the 65,141 RKMs of the railways’ BG (broad gauge) network (including KRCL), 52,247 BG RKMs have been electrified, which is 80.2% of the total network.

In new line or doubling or gauge conversion, the national transporter crossed its annual target of 2400 km. A total of 2,904 km was doubled or converted and is higher by 23% when compared to 2020-2021 . It was at 2,361 km in 2020-2021.

Railways also achieved highest ever electric loco production and the induction of 1,110 locos (965 by the railway production units, 35 BHEL and 110 Madhepura) in last fiscal year.

The revenue from the sale of scrap was Rs 5,316.1 crore. It is higher by 16.2% when compared to Rs 4,571.4 crore in 2020-21. The target was Rs 4,100 crore.