India’s merchandise exports crosses 418 billion US dollar

New Delhi: The merchandise exports from India crossed 418 billion US dollar in the 2021-2022 financial year. This is higher than the previous record of $ 330 billion achieved in 2018-19. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal revealed this. During the last fiscal year, around, $ 20 billion export was achieved on a monthly basis. Exports touched an all-time monthly high of $40 billion in March 2022.

The export of engineering goods surged by 50% in the last fiscal year. Exports of agricultural products like rice, wheat, sugar and marine products reached an all-time high.

According to data, export targets set for major countries such as Australia, Taiwan, Korea, Bangladesh, Poland, Brazil, Indonesia, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Italy, Japan, Canada, the US, South Africa, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Egypt and Mexico have been achieved.