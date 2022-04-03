Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan meet Saudi Arabia Minister

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan recently met with Bader bin Farhan Alsaud, Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia. After the meeting, the minister took to his social media handle and said that he had a fantastic time meeting Bollywood celebrities and he is looking forward to working with them in the future.

Sharing the pictures of the team together, Alsaud wrote, ‘It was great to meet members of the thriving Indian film community including Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan and explore partnership opportunities together! #SaudiMinistryOfCulture #Saudivision2030’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. On January 25, 2023, the much-awaited film will be released. Salman Khan’s next films include Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Ram Setu while Akshay Kumar will appear in Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Selfiee. Vikram Vedha and Adipurush are the two films in the works of Saif Ali Khan.